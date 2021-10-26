Halloween at Historical Society October 26, 2021 at 3:31 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkHistorical Society MeetingDamariscotta Historical Society MeetingNewcastle Historical Society MeetingTrick Or Treat Street A Ghoulishly Good Time Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!