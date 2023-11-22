Hanging of the Greens Service Nov. 26 November 22, 2023 at 11:25 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesAdvent Worship at Bremen Union ChurchTree Lighting Launches Advent SeasonAdvent Craft Workshop at First Congregational ChurchWinter Solstice Candlelight Labyrinth WalkTree Lighting and Party in Whitefield Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!