Healthy Kids’ Shortcake Shuffle July 8 July 6, 2023 at 1:36 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHealthy Kids Hosts 18th Annual Shortcake ShuffleHealthy Kids 15th Annual Shortcake ShuffleHealthy Kids 14th Annual Shortcake ShuffleHealthy Kids 13th Annual Shortcake ShuffleStrawberry Shortcake Shuffle Coming Up Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!