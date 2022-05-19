Historical Association Offering Free Museum Tours June 4 Submitted article May 19, 2022 at 2:34 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPownalborough Court House Offers Eerie Evening TourCider Pressing at Pownalborough Court House Sept. 29Learn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyMichael Dekker to Talk on Scots-Irish during French and Indian WarLocal Historian to Speak on Nickels-Sortwell House Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!