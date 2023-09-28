Historical Bus Tour With Fall Foliage In Union September 28, 2023 at 9:02 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistorical Society to Host Ship Talk Sept. 13Jefferson Historical Society EventsDamariscotta Historical Society Hosts Open HouseLast Chance to See JHS ExhibitLast Chance to See JHS Exhibit Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!