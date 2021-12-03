Historical Society Open House Dec. 5 December 3, 2021 at 8:45 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWreath Sale and Open HouseWreath Sale and Open HouseVirtual Advent Calendar at First Congregational ChurchTree Lighting Launches Advent SeasonAdvent Craft Workshop at First Congregational Church Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!