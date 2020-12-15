Historical Society Sets Tours, Pop-Up Holiday Gift Shop December 15, 2020 at 9:06 am The Old Bristol Historical SocietyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkArchaeologist DePaoli to Explain Why Old Pemaquid Mill is ‘Rare Gem’Phil Averill to Speak on Old Bristol SchoolhousesEarly Ship Navigation Discussed at Historical Society ProgramOld Bristol Historical Society Adds Talk on Old Mill Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!