Holy Week Services Scheduled In Wiscasset March 21, 2024 at 9:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSt. Andrew’s Episcopal Church Prepares for Lent and EasterHoly Week Services at St. Philip’s in WiscassetWiscasset Holy Week Services ScheduledWiscasset Holy Week Services ScheduledSecond Congregational Church Holy Week and Easter Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!