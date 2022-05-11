Houseboat Program at Bremen Library May 11, 2022 at 9:54 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondBremen Public Library to Present Hog Island ProgramLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointVacation Bible School in Bremen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!