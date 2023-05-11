Ice Cream Social and Democratic Candidates Meet-and-Greet May 31 May 11, 2023 at 1:57 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNewcastle and Damariscotta Democrats MeetingNewcastle and Damariscotta Democrats MeetingInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointLincoln County Democrats Elect New OfficersUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in Maine Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!