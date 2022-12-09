Ice Fishing Instructor Training Dec. 15 Submitted article December 9, 2022 at 8:32 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointFree Fishing Days Feb. 19-20Louis Doe Home Center Is Weigh Station For Statewide Ice Fishing DerbyFree Fishing License WeekFree Fishing Weekend is Feb. 16 and 17 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!