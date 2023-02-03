Informational Program with Hearty Roots Founder Submitted article February 3, 2023 at 8:29 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesIsland Institute Program at Bremen LibraryIsland Institute Program at Bremen LibraryIris Sale ReturnsBirding Program July 21People to People Christmas Party Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!