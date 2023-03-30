Introduction to Bird Watching March 30, 2023 at 10:24 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyLunch and Bird-Friendly GardensAcadia Biodiversity Subject of Audubon Talk on Nov. 15CLC Y Annual Celebration Planned for May 19 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!