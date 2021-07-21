Invasive Plants Workshop at Bremen Library July 21, 2021 at 10:25 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointCoastal Rivers Removes Invasive VinesCoastal Rivers Offers Online Program Invasive PlantsMary Chor Plant Safari in BremenEnergy Matters Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!