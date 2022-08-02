Iris Sale Returns Submitted article August 2, 2022 at 1:48 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related Stories5-Mile Yard Sale Straight AheadSupper Fundraiser for Fergusson Fire and Clary LakeUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineHealthy Kids Open HouseUnique Iris Sale in Edgecomb Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!