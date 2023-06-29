Jefferson at Gettysburg June 29, 2023 at 10:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesGettysburgErskine Hall Plaque to be Dedicated at Whitefield Memorial Day ProgramHistorical Society MeetingLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonWestport Island Cemetery Tours Saturday Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!