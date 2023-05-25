June Classes at the Maine Art Gallery for Adults and Children May 25, 2023 at 9:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyMaine Art Gallery Offers a Robust Season of ClassesBenoit Art Reception at Sotheby’s on Nov. 25Tidemark Gallery to Host Andre Benoit New WorkRiver Arts Celebrates the Season with a ‘Holiday Show’ Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!