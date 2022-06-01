Keep My Customers Workshop June 22 Submitted article June 1, 2022 at 4:16 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWorkshop for Small Business OwnersWebsite Workshop for Small BusinessesNew Ventures Maine Announces Free Online WorkshopsElectric Pressure Cooker Online ClassMy Next Career Move Class Starting Soon Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!