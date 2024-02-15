Kennedy for President Rally February 15, 2024 at 11:31 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesKnox, Lincoln Counties Organize for Kennedy for PresidentUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk‘Three Traditions’ Opens Chapman-Hall House for Season Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!