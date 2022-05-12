Kid Hugging Returns to Somerville May 12, 2022 at 3:38 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSpring Fest and Baby Goats at Pumpkin Vine Family FarmChristmas Events on the Midcoast Cheese TrailHug a Furry Baby on April 28Celebrate Dairy Month June 9 on Maine Cheese TrailDairy magic at Pumpkin Vine Family Farm Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!