Kombucha Making Workshop at Morris Farm September 30, 2021 at 9:10 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesFedco Seed Party, Kombucha Tasting at Rising TideMorris Farm to Offer Fall Cooking Class SeriesMorris Farm to Offer Winter Cooking Class SeriesMorris Farm Silent Auction, Bean SupperDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!