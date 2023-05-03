LA to Host Eighth Grade Ice Cream Social May 12 May 3, 2023 at 4:47 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesCLC YMCA Soccer Camp on LA Turf FieldLincoln Home Ice Cream SocialLincoln Home Ice Cream SocialLA to Dedicate John Bowers Baseball Field on May 26Ice Cream Social in Westport Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!