LA To Host Eighth Grade Information Night February 1, 2024 at 11:32 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLA to Host Eighth Grade Registration Information NightLA to Host Eighth Grade Info Night for Prospective FamiliesLA to Host Eighth Grade Info Night for Prospective FamiliesLA to Host Eighth Grade Info NightOnline Info Night for LA Families Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!