Lessons and Carols Service Sunday, Dec. 31 December 28, 2023 at 11:26 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHoliday Services at St. Philip’s Episcopal ChurchChristmas Eve Candlelight, Carols, CommunionWiscasset Church Revives 19th Century TraditionUpcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineWiscasset Ash Wednesday Service Scheduled Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!