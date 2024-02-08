Lincoln Day Brunch in Bristol on Feb. 10 February 8, 2024 at 1:15 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk‘The Maritime Age on Westport’s Eastern Shore’ Opens Sept. 10Upcoming Bristol Workshop to Address New Solar Options in MaineLincoln Library Foundation CEO to Talk at Broad Bay Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!