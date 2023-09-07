Live Edge Music Festival at HVNC Sept. 10 September 7, 2023 at 10:41 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonMidcoast Conservancy’s Live Edge Music Festival Tickets on Sale NowLocal Sponsors Support Live Edge Music FestivalLive Edge Music Festival is Aug. 20Live Edge Music Festival Tickets on Sale June 4 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!