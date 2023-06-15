Love Day at Apifera Farm June 17 June 15, 2023 at 11:02 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesApifera Farm’s Animal Sanctuary Hosts a Blessing Of AnimalsDunn to Share Books, Art, and Animals at Bremen Farm Pop-UpOct. 5 is Misfit Love Day at Apifera FarmPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!