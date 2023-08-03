Low Impact Forestry Tactics Workshop Aug. 12 August 3, 2023 at 11:11 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWorkshop Focuses on Low Impact Forestry TechniquesInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointSummer Timber-Frame Workshop at HVNCLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust Events Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!