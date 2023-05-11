Maine Author Visits Bremen Library May 18 May 11, 2023 at 11:11 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyPWA Paddles to Witch Island, Duck Puddle PondSanta Visits Waldoboro Public LibraryFree Community LuncheonCraft Fair Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!