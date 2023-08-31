Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Returns Oct. 22 August 31, 2023 at 1:53 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMaking Strides Ready to Walk on Oct. 21Register Now for Annual Breast Cancer WalkMaking Strides is Ready to WalkReady, Set, Walk to Make Strides Against Breast CancerMaking Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk Oct. 23 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!