Mid-Coast Audubon to Present Talk on Finch Irruptions March 10, 2021 at 10:05 am Mid-Coast AudubonYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird Walk‘Romantic Antics’ Hosted by Mid-Coast Audubon‘Birds of Maine’ Zoom EventMid-Coast Audubon Presents ‘State of the Birds’Edgecomb’s Alderfer to Present Field Guide Program Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!