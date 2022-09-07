Midcoast Conservancy Offers a Wellness Weekend in the Woods Submitted article September 7, 2022 at 9:25 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy Offers a Wellness Weekend in the WoodsNia Dance Fitness in Boothbay HarborLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonMindful-Dance Fitness Class to Benefit Morris FarmForest Bathing at Hidden Valley Nature Center Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!