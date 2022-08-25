Midcoast Conservancy Offers a Wellness Weekend in the Woods Submitted article August 25, 2022 at 1:31 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNia Dance Fitness in Boothbay HarborLive Edge Music Festival Coming to JeffersonMindful-Dance Fitness Class to Benefit Morris FarmForest Bathing at Hidden Valley Nature CenterMidcoast Conservancy Offers a Forest Bathing Workshop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!