Midcoast Conservancy Offers Two-Part Mushroom Foraging Course Submitted article July 4, 2022 at 9:17 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy Offers Two-Part Mushroom Foraging CourseMidcoast Conservancy to Offer Two-Part Mushroom Foraging Course‘Foraging for Wild Mushrooms’ Workshop at HVNCMidcoast Conservancy Mushroom ID Course RescheduledMushroom Foraging Course Offered by Midcoast Conservancy Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!