Midcoast Conservancy Winter Hike February 10, 2021 at 9:37 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy to Host Full Moon HikesMidcoast Conservancy Winter Full-Moon HikeMidcoast Conservancy Winter Full Moon HikeMidcoast Conservancy Winter Full Moon HikeWinter Full-Moon Hikes in Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!