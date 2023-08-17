Midcoast Kayak Announces Paddle Palooza Relay Race August 17, 2023 at 11:28 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesSheepscot River Race to be held June 30Paddle to Hungry Island with MVLTSheepscot River Race Takes Place July 4Invasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointGreat Maine Outdoor Weekend Paddle Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!