Monarchs of the Sky August 10, 2021 at 3:46 pm The Friends of Colonial PemaquidYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLibrary to Host Weekly SeriesButterfly Safari with Coastal Rivers on Sept. 22‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ is Aug. 6 Lecture at Contented SoleBeachcombers’ Rest Nature Center Invites Nature ExplorationLand Trust to Host Monarch Butterfly Film Screening Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!