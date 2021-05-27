Morris Farm Plant Sale This Saturday May 27, 2021 at 9:35 am Morris FarmYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMorris Farm Plant Sale to Feature Heirloom TomatoesMorris Farm Plant Sale is May 19Morris Farm Plant Sale Features Heirloom Tomatoes, Hardy PerennialsStudents Transplant Heirloom Tomato Seedlings for Plant SaleStudents Seed, Transplant Heirloom Tomatoes for Morris Farm Plant Sale Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!