Mountain Bike Clinic at Hidden Valley Nature Center July 9 Submitted article June 29, 2022 at 2:56 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesMidcoast Conservancy to Offer Bike Clinic at Hidden Valley Nature CenterBike Clinic at Hidden Valley Nature CenterFat Tire Bike Rentals and Classes at Hidden ValleyWheels up on Midcoast Conservancy’s Summer Biking ProgramsMidcoast Conservancy Offers Mountain Bike Camps Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!