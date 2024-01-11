Mystery Writer at the Waldoboro Public Library January 11, 2024 at 10:00 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkLawrence at Library Speaker SeriesThis Week at The Harbor TheatreThis Week at The Harbor TheatreMysteries on Sale at Village Bookshop Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!