Nature Explorations with Midcoast Conservancy Submitted article July 26, 2022 at 3:45 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn How to Use the Inaturalist App from Maine Master NaturalistMidcoast Conservancy’s Wednesday Wanders Hike Series BeginsUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsInvasive-Plant Work Day at Dodge PointLive Edge Music Festival Coming to Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!