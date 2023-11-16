Nature Walk at Rutherford Library November 16, 2023 at 11:37 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesNature Walk with Naturalist Heather HardySBHS Miles Presentation RescheduledDirigo Learning Offers Free Family Workshop on Local BirdsUpcoming Boothbay Region Land Trust EventsLive Edge Music Festival Coming to Jefferson Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!