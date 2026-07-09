North Nobleboro Day Celebration Aug. 8

North Nobleboro Day festivities will be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8 at the North Nobleboro Community Hall and Grounds, at 554 Upper East Pond Road, in Nobleboro.

This longstanding summer tradition brings together families, neighbors, and visitors for a day of music, food, games, and community spirit.

North Nobleboro Community Association members have organized a day of fun activities to raise funds for the local community.

Entertainment will include live music by Debbie Myers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by acoustic duo No Spring Chickens from 1-4 p.m.

A silent auction will open for bidding at 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., with more than 50 items. The “Trash & Treasure” sale in the community hall will offer untold bargains. And children can enjoy games and prizes

Local favorites such as homemade pies, baked goods, fudge, and the amazing chicken barbecue will be available at the food booths throughout the day.

Proceeds benefit Nobleboro students, Nobleboro Central School library, Nobleboro Fire and Rescue, Jefferson Fire and Rescue, local cemeteries, and maintenance of North Nobleboro Community Hall and Grounds. The hall is used year-round for group meetings, weddings, and suppers, so the building maintenance is highly valued.

Trash & Treasures donations will be accepted at the community hall from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 1, and from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Wednesday, Aug. 5, and Thursday, Aug. 6.

All events will be held rain or shine. Admission and parking are free.

To volunteer or donate auction or sale items, contact Holly Harlow at 592-9941 or Pam Edwards at 918-637-7398.

For more information, contact Edwards or Hilary Petersen at 485-7410, or go to the North Nobleboro Community Association Facebook page.

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