Old German Church Service Aug. 6 August 3, 2023 at 10:59 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOld German Church Service Aug. 6Old German Church Annual ServiceOld German Church Annual ServiceOld German Church Annual ServiceTalk on Helping Immigrants and Refugees June 21 Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!