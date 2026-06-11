Olde Bristol Days Announces 13th Annual Vintage Car Show

The Olde Bristol Days Williams-Fossett Vintage Car Show will return for its 13th season on Saturday, Aug. 8.

The show will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bristol Consolidated School on Bristol Road in Bristol. Six trophies will be awarded, including the popular “Kids’ Pick” trophy chosen by children 12 and under.

The event is part of the widely beloved Olde Bristol Days celebration, which features crafters, vendors, a variety of food choices, live music, the Merritt Brackett Lobster Boat Races, fireworks over the water and so much more.

Once again, Olde Bristol Days activities are being planned by a community-minded volunteer committee, always focusing on family fun.

The annual Olde Bristol Days parade is back, too. Many of the interesting vintage vehicles registered for the vintage car show will also appear in the parade.

To register one or more vehicles for the parade, email jftv1@verizon.net or call 973-715-1235.

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