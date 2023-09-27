Online Talk On The History Of U.S. Route 1 Sept. 28 September 27, 2023 at 4:27 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesDamariscotta Historical Society to MeetDr. Stephen Kress to Lead June Bird WalkChildren Invited to Discover 18th and 19th Century Art, Crafts, HistoryChildren’s Program Explores 18th, 19th Century Art, Crafts, HistoryBecome a History Detective Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!