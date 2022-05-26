Open House at 1762 Bowman House June 4 Submitted article May 26, 2022 at 12:55 pm You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesHistoric Bowman House Opens for the First Time July 1Special Tour at Castle TuckerOpen House at Castle Tucker, Nickels-Sortwell HouseWestport Island’s House Tour Offers Peek Back in TimeWestport Island’s Architectural Heritage Shines on Historic House Tour Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!