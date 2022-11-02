Open House at TLC Fiber Farm Nov. 5-6 Submitted article November 2, 2022 at 10:21 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesTLC Fiber Farm Open House Oct. 10-12Open House at Alpaca Rescue FarmOpen Farm Day at TLC Fiber FarmWaldoboro Rescue Farm Hosts Fiber FairOpen Farm Day is Sunday Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!