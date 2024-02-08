Paint Party to Raise Funds for Wiscasset Feed Our Scholars February 8, 2024 at 1:44 pm Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Feed Our Scholars’ Paint Night Feb. 9St. Philip’s Strawberry Festival ReturnsSt. Philip’s Gears Up For Strawberry FestivalAt the LincolnSt. Philip’s Presents 67th Strawberry Festival Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!