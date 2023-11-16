Paper-Cutting Class at Waldoboro Library Nov. 30 November 16, 2023 at 11:00 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesLearn to Create a Bird-Friendly Garden at Midcoast ConservancyPaper-Cutting Workshop Oct. 25Behind-Closed-Doors Tour of Castle Tucker Sept. 9Native Seed Talk at Next Garden Club MeetingZumba for Kids in Bremen Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!